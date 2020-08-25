Thief’s $700 Honduran cigar swindle

AN IPSWICH man has faced court on multiple stealing charges, with the loot including Honduran cigars valued at nearly $700.

In addition to stealing boxes of Baccarat Toro cigars, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Dwayne Coram, 36, also stolen a boy's mobile phone.

Dwayne Thomas Ken Coram, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen charges including six counts of stealing; possession of counterfeit money; uttering counterfeit money; two counts of possessing methylamphetamine; trespass; attempted fraud; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; trespass; failing to dispose of used needle/syringe; six counts of failing to appear at court; and a contravene domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Coram had an appalling history of dishonesty.

She said the stealing offences involved the theft of cigars on June 27 last year; and the schoolboy's $300 mobile phone on November 12, 2019.

In that offence the boy had to leave his bag at the door of a Brassall hobby shop as part of store policy.

While he was inside Coram, who was riding by on a bicycle, stopped and took the phone from the bag.

Sgt Molinaro said Corman passed a $100 counterfeit note in an IGA store and the store required restitution.

Corman also stole a hair curler and a candle from the Reject Shop, and a fishing lure from BCF at Riverlink.

"He has approximately 52 previous charges for dishonesty type offences," Sgt Molinaro said.

The court heard Coram spent 186 days in jail on remand.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough conceded that the stealing charges were not minor, given his client's history.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the stealing charges were significant in number, and despite his past sentences there had not been a change in his behaviour.

Ms MacCallum imposed an overall sentence of 20 months' jail, taking into account 186 days spent on remand and allowing immediate parole release.

Coram was ordered to repay $699 for the cigars, $300 for the phone, and $100 to IGA for the counterfeit money.

He was also fined $800 for the counterfeit currency offences.