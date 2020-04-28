Thief uses stolen phone it to transfer victim’s money

THIEF Jeremy Clayton was considered by an Ipswich magistrate to be an offender unable to keep his hands off other people’s stuff.

Clayton’s latest crimes included being found with a stolen motorbike and bicycle, and having $3874 illegally transferred to his account via internet banking from a stranger’s account.

Clayton, from Redbank Plains and now Plainlands, was back before Ipswich Magistrates Court on nearly 20 charges of dishonesty.

Jeremy Stephen Allan Clayton, 37, a truck driver, pleaded guilty to offences ranging from entering premises and offending by stealing; receiving tainted property; four counts of stealing; three counts of attempted fraud; and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property. One stealing charge involved a ladies handbag.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic Clayton pleaded over a telephone hook-up from his lawyer’s office.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard appeared by phone and said the offences breached an existing probation order imposed for earlier offences.

The agreed written facts were tended previously and not read out in court.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said there was not a great deal to say except Clayton clearly had drug issues, and there had been a break in offending of 14 years until late 2016.

He said Clayton lived in Plainlands with an uncle and was a carer for his mother.

“With the loss of his licence by disqualification he has not been able to work as a truck driver for 18 months,” Mr Fairclough said.

“It is unremarkable offending and unsophisticated.”

He sought immediate parole or a suspended jail term as penalty that would hang over his head as incentive.

“These are significant serious offences of dishonesty,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

She said when police searched Clayton’s house on November 12 stolen property was found including a bankcard taken in 2012.

A $1000 cheque stolen in a burglary last July was located that he’d made payable to himself but not cashed.

Stolen passports, CDs and DVDs were located as was a bicycle stolen from a house in St Lucia in August.

In October a woman dropped her mobile phone when getting out of a car in Goodna.

Ms Sturgess said someone used the phone to access the woman’s online internet banking and in two transactions $3874 was transferred into Clayton’s account.

She said a $4000 stolen motorbike was also located at his house.

Ms Sturgess said a woman who fell asleep on a house balcony in February woke at 3am to discover her handbag missing from off her lap.

Two New Zealand passports and bank cards were inside the stolen bag.

Ms Sturgess said CCTV captured Clayton attempting to use the woman’s cards at an ATM and police found him with the passports.

Clayton was subject of an 18 month probation order for drug offences involving methylamphetamine and stealing alcohol from a Dan Murphy’s store.

Clayton was sentenced to a nine month jail term immediately suspended for 18 months, and in which time he must not reoffend.

He was ordered to pay $3874 restitution of the money illegally transferred into his bank account.