Thief used cheaper price tags to steal items worth thousands

A SNEAKY thief used cheaper price tags taken off other goods to enable him to walk out of stores with thousands of dollars in fridges, computers, and security systems, an Ipswich court has heard.

Trent Mason, a financially struggling dad of two, even hauled off a children's chair when he spotted it on display in a store.

Another time he used a pram to wheel away a $510 solar panel.

His motivations failed to impress an Ipswich magistrate who noted that most of what Mason stole was high-end goods.

Trent Leslie Mason, 22, who lives between Ipswich and Penrith in NSW, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to seven charges of stealing; contravening a police direction to give identification details; and failing to appear at court.

Police did not detail the facts in the open court but the magistrate did outline some of the incidents.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said Mason would use the high-end goods to on-sell to support his children, and his offending had been unsophisticated in nature.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she disagreed with Mr Leather's submission, saying an element of planning was involved by using bar codes taken from cheaper goods in other stores to then put on the high-value items.

The court heard this included Mason using price stickers taken from goods that were on special in Big W that he then stuck onto expensive goods.

Mr Leather said when Mason returned to Queensland from NSW he surrendered himself to police.

His offences occurred during a five-month period, including over Christmas last year "when his finances were even more strained".

Ms Sturgess shed light on the police facts, saying that on November 3, just two days after his release on parole, Mason reoffended.

Those offences included stealing a $1099 fridge on September 29 from Anaconda Ipswich.

Ms Sturgess said he put a Big W sticker on it to disguise its origin, and on the same day stole a $700 television, also using a false price tag.

After these matters were dealt with in court he re-offended two days later, with Ms Sturgess explaining how he used a pram to walk out of an Anaconda store with a $510 solar panel after putting a Big W price sticker on the box.

"He took it out in a pram," she said.

In February, Mason stole a $399 home security system from Harvey Norman at Carindale. And later took another.

Another victim was a JB Hi-Fi store where Mason also stole a security camera system.

On March 4 Mason took a $3300 computer from a Harvey Norman store after he placed a Myer 'Sold' sticker on the box.

On April 14 at a Mount Ommaney furniture store, he simply picked up a $109 children's chair and walked out.

His thefts also included fuel worth $50.04.

Ms Sturgess said Mason's NSW criminal history included 29 convictions for dishonesty between 2011 and 2016, including break and enter.

"You are a persistent offender Mr Mason," she said.

"There is no excuse to go out and commit repeated acts of theft. It is not a case of stealing food to feed your children."

Mason received multiple jail terms including periods of six months and two months.

He will be released on parole on December 3 but will have a six-month suspended sentence hanging over his head after that date.

He was ordered to pay thousands of dollars in compensation to the victims.