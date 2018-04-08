Thief tradie ditches thongs, scales roof before being caught

ROOF ESCAPE: Tradie Martin Myles left his thongs inside a house he broke into then fled via the roof but left his thongs behind.

A MUM woke with a fright when she felt a would-be thief touching her leg while she slept on a lounge room sofa.

Woken late at night, she saw a man standing at her feet and the fast-acting mum jumped over the couch and ran to get her sons for help.

The man was grabbed moments later by people in hot pursuit and identified as being a tradie, Martin Myles.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly told Ipswich Magistrates Court that police got a triple-0 call at 10.40pm to attend her Redbank Plains home.

The woman said she then heard noises on her roof and looked up to see the man was on the roof.

He ran across her roof and jumped over a gap onto an adjoining house roof.

The woman told officers that the intruder jumped off the roof and ran.

Her sons chased after him and detained him. Myles appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a drug.

Sgt Donnelly said the woman told officers the intruder left his thongs inside her bathroom.

The iPad had been moved but left on a window ledge by Myles when he fled.

Martin Myles, 23, a carpenter from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to entering a house at Redbank Plains on January 27 and committing an offence - stealing an iPad.

Defence lawyer Bradley Munt said Myles had been at a friend's house for a party to celebrate the birth of a child and says he drank alcohol.

Myles, a dad of three, was later dropped off in the vicinity of the house.

"He has no recollection how he got there (but) he certainly stirred the residents,” Mr Munt said.

"He is not a heavy drinker usually but drank that night.”

Magistrate Louise Shephard said it did seem strange that Myles tested zero to alcohol that night.

She said it was serious and Myles had stolen an iPad and moved it although it was left on the window.

"You fled the house when you disturbed her sleep and chased by her sons,” Ms Shephard said.

"You have little recollection of events and been to a party that evening.

"It would appear that you had been drinking and heavily intoxicated.”

Ms Shephard noted that he has a prior conviction for a stealing charge.

Myles was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work. A conviction was recorded.