Thief to pay $15K damages to Ipswich Basketball

Adam John Evans, 37, will be released from jail so he can return to work and pay $15,000 to the basketball club.

CRIMINALS who broke in and stole 400 metres of copper wire from an energy company, also caused $31,000 in damages and loss to the Ipswich Basketball club premises.

One of the two thieves, Adam John Evans, will be released from jail so he can return to work and pay $15,000 to the basketball club.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Evans promised to repay his share of the loss suffered.

Appearing from jail via video-link for sentence, Evans, 37, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to a series of crimes including wilful damage at the Ipswich Basketball Association premises in Booval on January 29, 2019; unlawful interference with electricity supply to Ipswich Basketball premises; trespass; stealing (copper wire) from Wolff Energy Solutions in North Booval on January 29, 2019; two counts of stealing $61 on February 5, and $40 on March 16; supplying dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs (meth); possession of counterfeit money; breach of bail conditions; possession of tainted property (metal pipes); driving while disqualified; driving while drug positive blood/saliva; and breach of bail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said loss and damages to the Basketball association was over $31,000, and illegal drug use underpinned Evans' offending.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Evans was a dad of one, a metal fabricator, and accepted a jail term was required.

"He has positive prospects of employment and is with an employment agency and has worked as an air conditioner and refrigeration mechanic," he said.

"Restitution will be a significant financial burden to bare."

Mr Fairclough sought a suspended nine-month jail sentence, saying Evans had already spent three months in custody.

"The benefit is that he gets out, hopefully gets a job and pays restitution for that," Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Rob Turra said that Evans having real capacity to pay was a relevant factor to be considered in sentence.

Mr Turra said the fact Evans' had spent 85 days in jail combined with his criminal history showed Evans was no stranger to the court, with jail terms imposed for his previous offending.

"I read your letter that you previously had a successful career effectively ruined by your drug addiction," Mr Turra said.

"You say you have the motivation, have renewed trade qualifications and are willing to attend drug counselling."

Evans was sentenced to nine months jail for wilful damage and stealing charges.

With varying lesser jail penalties on his other charges including four months jail for supply, conviction only for interfering with electricity supply and a $300 fine for being in possession of counterfeit money.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

His total 12-month sentence was suspended for 18 months.

Mr Turra ordered that he pay restitution of $15,662 - sent to government fine agency SPER for a payment plan.