Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Thief takes off with nine sets of male and female undies

20th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMEONE has made off with nearly enough clothes for a week, two sets of shoes and a swag after unlawfully entering a Qunaba property.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said last Monday between 11am and 3pm, the outdoor area of a Finemore Cres home at Qunaba was unlawfully entered.

"These items include five shirts, four pants, nine underwear sets (male and female), one swag and two sets of shoes," Sen Const Duncan said.

If you have any details about this case, contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000111361. 

crime offbeat police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        premium_icon Independent Lockyer butcher raises $2k for firies

        News Money raised by the community and a butcher will go directly to a local fire brigade, to help with training and equipment.

        • 20th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

        CCC told to hand over files on alleged corruption

        News CCC asked to hand over materials relating to developer

        Woman seriously injured in crash

        premium_icon Woman seriously injured in crash

        News Paramedics treat woman for serious head injuries

        NAME AND SHAME: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich Court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich Court

        News One driver was fined for failing to provide a breath test