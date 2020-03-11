Thief stashed tools, liquor down pants

Joshua James Campbell was charged with stealing tools and alcohol. He faced court in Ipswich on March 10, 2020.

Joshua James Campbell was charged with stealing tools and alcohol. He faced court in Ipswich on March 10, 2020.

A MAN with a lust for free booze and tools committed a series of hits on stores by walking out with goods hidden in his clothes.

His targets included bottle shops, auto goods and hardware stores.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Joshua Campbell was now making positive efforts to deal with his drug issues, which he claimed were the cause of his offending.

Joshua James Campbell, 29, formerly from Redbank Plains but now living at the Gold Coast, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing; and contravening a police direction in September 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell outlined the offences, saying one occurred at Dan Murphy’s at Kippa-Ring on June 3, 2018 when Campbell walked into the store with three males, put a bottle of alcohol down into his pants and walked out.

Campbell later admitted the theft to police in an interview.

“He says he had no money and been in a bad place, having family issues, and just wanted to have a break,” Sgt Caldwell said.

On September 29 last year Campbell walked into a Supercheap Auto store at Goodna and stole a $60 spanner set.

Sgt Caldwell said he entered with another man and while his friend paid for items at the counter Campbell hid the spanners in his clothes.

CCTV captured his vehicle registration, which linked police straight to his house at Redbank Plains.

Police attended the house and saw Campbell unloading items from the car, including the spanner set, the court was told.

On that same Sunday his shopping antics included walking into Bunnings at Springfield Lakes and stealing a $299 angle grinder.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Campbell had since moved to the Gold Coast and was taking part in counselling.

At the time of the offences he was on a suspended jail term for prior stealing offences.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Campbell had quite a long history for stealing and noted his recent efforts to get his life on track.

Campbell was convicted and sentenced to four months jail with immediate parole. The existing suspended sentence was activated with Campbell receiving immediate parole.