Flick knife threat to worker in bottle shop robbery
IPSWICH detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a bottle shop today.
Police said two men walked into a liquor store on Brisbane Rd, Booval about 11.15am, when one of the men was seen concealing a bottle of liquor under his clothing.
When the man was confronted by a staff member, he produced a closed flick knife before fleeing the scene with the other man in a vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information that could assist police can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.