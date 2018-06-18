Flick knife threat to worker in bottle shop robbery

IPSWICH detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a bottle shop today.

Police said two men walked into a liquor store on Brisbane Rd, Booval about 11.15am, when one of the men was seen concealing a bottle of liquor under his clothing.

When the man was confronted by a staff member, he produced a closed flick knife before fleeing the scene with the other man in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that could assist police can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.