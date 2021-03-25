Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been jailed for breaking into a house and stealing property.
A man has been jailed for breaking into a house and stealing property.
News

Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victims door

Ross Irby
25th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIEF Aaron Wensley came to the attention of his victim when he was spotted walking with a distinctive bag.

The victim was returning home after taking his children to school when he realised his home had been broken into.

The bag was used by Wensley to carry stolen tools.

He also stole a gel blaster, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

Aaron Joseph Wensley, 37, from Goodna, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to break entering and stealing at Goodna on November 10 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the victim returned home about 9.40am and saw Wensley, who he knew by sight, on the street, and carrying a maroon bag he recognised as his own.

A door had been broken and CCTV security footage showed Wensley “shouldercharging” a door multiple times.

He failed but entered the house from another point.

CCTV also showed him inside the laundry removing tools and a gel blaster and putting them into a maroon duffel bag.

Sgt Caldwell said Wensley made full admissions to police when arrested on January 28.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Wensley had gone off his medication at the time and there had also been a dispute with a neighbour.

“His behaviour was totally inappropriate,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and sentenced Wensley to three months jail. He was given immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

break and enter and stealing ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Premium Content ‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

        Crime A Lockyer Valley woman’s series of foul-mouthed messages to her ex have been heard in court. Find out the reason for the spray.

        Women in their 70s trapped in six-hour ramping ordeal

        Premium Content Women in their 70s trapped in six-hour ramping ordeal

        Health Two women in their seventies waited in ambulances for six hours

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67

        Good and bad news for dams post deluge

        Premium Content Good and bad news for dams post deluge

        News Almost half the region’s dams are now spilling as a result of the rain this week