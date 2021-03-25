Thief ‘shoulder charged’ victims door

A man has been jailed for breaking into a house and stealing property.

A man has been jailed for breaking into a house and stealing property.

THIEF Aaron Wensley came to the attention of his victim when he was spotted walking with a distinctive bag.

The victim was returning home after taking his children to school when he realised his home had been broken into.

The bag was used by Wensley to carry stolen tools.

He also stole a gel blaster, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

Aaron Joseph Wensley, 37, from Goodna, appeared from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to break entering and stealing at Goodna on November 10 last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the victim returned home about 9.40am and saw Wensley, who he knew by sight, on the street, and carrying a maroon bag he recognised as his own.

A door had been broken and CCTV security footage showed Wensley “shouldercharging” a door multiple times.

He failed but entered the house from another point.

CCTV also showed him inside the laundry removing tools and a gel blaster and putting them into a maroon duffel bag.

Sgt Caldwell said Wensley made full admissions to police when arrested on January 28.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Wensley had gone off his medication at the time and there had also been a dispute with a neighbour.

“His behaviour was totally inappropriate,” Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and sentenced Wensley to three months jail. He was given immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.