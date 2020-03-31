Thief out of jail after ice-fuelled crime spree

Joshua Green's Facebook presence helped police link him to crimes he had committed.

Joshua Green's Facebook presence helped police link him to crimes he had committed.

A GUCCI bag trade scored Joshua Green a used car, but it turned out to be a dud deal.

An Ipswich court has heard Green was later picked up by police, who noticed the Falcon had two dodgy registration plates; one stolen from a Mercedes Benz and the other from a Toyota Hilux.

Joshua Kane Green, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 69 charges listed in a 38-page police statement of facts.

His offences included the theft of a boat and trailer, and a bottle of wine from a house in Basin Pocket.

Prosecutor Sergeant R Molinaro said the offences included six charges of unlawful use of stolen vehicles; two counts of burglary; entering premises; four counts of receiving tainted property including rego plates; 11 counts of fraud; three counts of stealing; 12 drug related offences; driving unlicensed; driving when drug positive; and eight breaches of bail conditions.

In one of the offences before the court, Green was one of six people in a stolen Toyota Kluger who were arrested at Dinmore meatworks after police deployed stingers. Its driver was aged just 13.

In another incident involving the unlawful use of a Mercedes Benz at Corinda in February 2019, Green was spotted on CCTV at a Beenleigh service station in a petrol drive off wearing a Mercedes brand cap.

Police said they saw a photo of Green wearing the same cap on his social media Facebook page.

Police seized the missing Mercedes in Chuwar with Green’s fingerprint located inside.

Green had already spent 340 days in jail before sentence.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough said Green had been busy in jail doing courses and programs including relapse prevention to ensure he did not return to methylamphetamine use which led to his offending.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the burglaries included jewellery, cash, two tablet devices, passports, and alcohol.

Ms Sturgess said despite the crime spree Green did not have a long criminal history.

“Something has gone dramatically wrong Mr Green,” she said.

Green was sentenced to a 15-month jail term to begin in August 2021 but with immediate parole release. There was an additional 14 days added for failing to appear at court.

“It will be down to you. Breach it and you go back to prison,” Ms Sturgess said.

Green was disqualified from driving for seven months.