Thief learns lesson after long stint back in jail

A STOLEN motorbike and a car were found in the possession of a Peak Crossing man when police dropped by.

Tony Charles Burgess was arrested and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week charged with a series of offences.

The court heard he also breached bail and failed to report to police more than two dozen times.

Burgess, 49, a former Goodna crane rigger, pleaded guilty to charges that included stealing; fraud; possession of drug utensils; having ammunition; possession of a knife in public; contravening police directions; and two counts of unlawful possession of motor vehicles with intent to deprive their owners.

The offences took place in Oxley, Goodna, Redbank Plains, Yamanto, Ipswich and Peak Crossing between December 2016 and March 2018.

Thefts included fuel, and a solar car blanket from an auto goods store.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the unlawful use of the vehicles were the most serious of the charges and police sought a jail term of six to nine months with parole release.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Burgess spent 102 days in pre-sentence custody.

He said Burgess went through a relationship break-up in 2016, struggled to cope, and used alcohol and drugs.

Mr Hans said it was his first time in jail in 20 years.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Burgess' criminal history went back 30 years.

He received a maximum of six months' jail for the offences.

Due to the time already spent in jail, Burgess was released to immediate parole.