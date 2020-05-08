Thief guilty of more than 30 charges

Police officer looking on at one of the drug wipe's from a driver. Police from the Kings Cross Local Area Command perform random breath tests and drug tests along Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo. GEneric, police, RBT, random breath test, alcohol, drink driving

THIEF Stephen Good wrecked a stolen car and must foot the bill with a court ordering him to pay its owner $6000 restitution.

Stephen Corey Good, 24, from Karragarra Island in Moreton Bay, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 35 charges – with 25 pages of police facts submitted.

Good appeared from jail via videolink.

The swag of charges included possession of dangerous drugs schedule 1, quantity exceeding schedule 3; eight counts of unlawful use of a stolen car; dangerous driving when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance at Brassall on September 25, 2019; evading police; stealing of a vehicle – a box trailer at Rocklea on June 24 last year; four counts of receiving tainted property; possession of tainted property; unlawful possession of a weapon – a shortened firearm at Gailes on June 1, 2019; fraud; possession of dangerous drugs; and five counts of breaching his bail.

Because of the COVID-19 health pandemic the police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi and defence lawyer Neil Lawler appeared by phone link.

Mr Lawler said he had no police facts but this was not an issue and the court heard that the possession of illegal drugs involved methamphetamine.

It was open court but no facts were read onto the court record by either the prosecutor or magistrate David Shepherd.

In Queensland under Labor government legislation and despite it being an open justice system, journalists/court reporters must pay money to buy the agreed facts on record when no facts, or only brief fragmented facts are disclosed in the open courtroom. This creates a barrier to accuracy in being able to report the facts to the citizens that the courts are meant to dispel justice on behalf of.

What the court did say in this matter is that Lawler had already spent 225 days held in custody, and that the weapon offence related to an unlawfully shortened firearm.

Mr Tsoi said the $6000 restitution application relates to item number 13 on the charges – the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on April 4 last year.

Mr Lawler said the prosecution sought a jail term of between 18 and 24 months which he conceded was in range as an appropriate penalty.

“Given the restrictions in jail he’s effectively been held in solitary confinement with no visitors, no programs,” he said.

Referring to a legal case authority, Mr Lawler submitted that a person in that situation should get significant discount because of the difficulties within the jail and that for his possession of amphetamines a sentence of eight months for Good should be reduced to five months.

“He is youthful, 24, and not been in custody before and has had these COVID-19 burdens. The firearm was unloaded and he has served significant pre-sentence custody,” Mr Lawler said.

“There are a lot of charges but he has limited criminal history. It has been tough for a young man.”

He sought an overall penalty at the lower end of the range.

With no facts put on the record it remained a mystery as to what all the charges actually involved.

However, a legal issue arose about the firearm that also involved parole release dates from jail and Mr Shepherd was unable to proceed with sentence.

Good was subdued and looking downcast on the video screen with his part-heard sentence adjourned to later this month.