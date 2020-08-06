Thief gets fill of women’s clothing in change room stuff up

AN IPSWICH man’s bargain hut came to an abrupt end when shopping centre security rounded him up for a bag search.

A court on Thursday heard his two bags were stuffed with dozens of women’s clothing items including a purple dress.

Now in jail on unrelated matters, Andrew Timothy Hore appeared via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court to be sentenced.

Hore, 27, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to three charges of stealing from three stores at Chermside shopping centre on February 15.

“I’m guilty. The evidence is shown on CCTV,” Hore said to Magistrate Andy Cridland.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 3.45pm on a Saturday when Hore entered the change rooms at Target, carrying clothes, a duffel bag and backpack.

Upon exiting the change rooms, Hore was challenged by a store security officer who noticed his two bags appeared to be full.

Sgt Caldwell said the security officer opened the bag and several clothing items fell out, some with price-tags attached, and some still on plastic coat hangers.

Hore fled the shop but he had already shown his identification when being questioned by police. The clothes were recovered.

Sgt Caldwell said 18 items of women’s clothes came from Target; 17 items from K-mart, and other female items from Harris Scarfe.

Police did not have details on the total value of the clothes.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Hore had previously been sentenced in July by the Redcliffe Magistrates Court to a six-month jail term.

“I’ve not been in any more trouble since then,” Hore said.

“It (the previous offence) was for going armed in public.”

Mr Cridland said if these stealing offences had been dealt with then it was unlikely Hore would have received a higher penalty.

He convicted Hore with no further punishment.