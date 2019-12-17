Menu
A meat pie.
Thief caught with pie in his pants

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
16th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
IT wasn’t fit to eat afterwards but a peckish lad who poked a pie down the front of his pants was nicked soon after walking off without paying.

An Ipswich court was told the lad was hungry but didn’t have enough money to buy both his cigarettes and the pie so he lifted the pie and a drink.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court would-be pie, diner Keith Vincent Bray, 32, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to stealing the pie and an orange juice at North Ipswich on November 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a loss prevention officer saw Bray conceal food items down the front of his pants and go to walk out of the Coles supermarket.

Bray changed direction to take a big bottle of orange juice back to the shelf and swap it over for a smaller juice that he was able to then put down the front of his pants.

He walked out without paying but was spoken to by police.

“He says he was hungry and the only reason he was stealing food was because he would have no money for cigarettes,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“It was a juice and a pie. They couldn’t be resold.”

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Bray told her he’d recently been laid off work, was hungry and thirsty, and paid child maintenance for three children.

Magistrate David Shepherd said if it was a competition between his need for food and tobacco then perhaps Bray needed to rethink his priorities.

Bray was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

