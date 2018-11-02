Menu
An advertisement for the Golden Gaytime ice-cream. Picture: Supplied.
Food & Entertainment

Big change coming for Golden Gaytime

2nd Nov 2018 8:10 AM

THE Golden Gaytime is arguably one of Australia's most beloved ice creams. So the response to the new ingredient they've added could be a little mixed.

Streets Ice Cream has launched a brand new Golden Gaytime today and it's a litttttle different.

Described as an "utterly delicious take on Australia's favourite ice cream" (we'll be the judge of that), the Salty Golden Gaytime has toffee and vanilla ice cream, chocolate, vanilla crumbs and a "savoury, light sprinkling of salt".

This really could go either way …
It's their spin on salted caramel and frankly it could go either way. You'd definitely want to be aware that you were getting the new salty version - if you accidentally picked it up out of the freezer by mistake and weren't warned, that could be the cruellest thing that may ever happen to your tastebuds.

General manager of ice cream at Unilever Australia and New Zealand Paul Connell said: "We know Aussies love a Golden Gaytime so there was no question they would go crazy for a salty one. And with Salty Golden Gaytime available in single and four packs, you can enjoy one by yourself, but why not grab some friends and try it together! After all, it's hard to have a Gaytime on your own."

We see what you did there, Paul.

 

"Since we ran our Gaytime Crumb Shed in 2017, Salty Golden Gaytime has been a highly requested addition to the Gaytime family and it's great to give Aussies what they want," Paul said.

Streets has also introduced Golden Gaytime Choc Fever - a double choc ice cream loaded with choc crumbs.

This is the latest spin Streets has put on the Gaytime - since the ice cream first launched in 1959 the brand has introduced Golden Gaytime Tubs, the Golden Gaynetto, Golden Gaytime Crumbs in a tin (now in Unicorn flavour) and the Golden Gaytime Sanga.

