The Geosim Technologies team of Chris du Plessis, Richard Harris, Charles du Plessis and Ben Leadbetter.
The Geosim Technologies team of Chris du Plessis, Richard Harris, Charles du Plessis and Ben Leadbetter. Hayden Johnson

'They're trying to shut us down': Owner's beef with council

Hayden Johnson
1st May 2018 2:00 PM
THE owner of a small Ipswich business that helps train the nation's rescue and civilian pilots has accused Ipswich City Council of "trying to shut us down".

Geosim Technologies managing director Charles du Plessis took aim at Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and his councillors on the day the flight simulator manufacturer announced a deal with Westpac to deliver simulators for its helicopter search and rescue bases in New South Wales.

Geosim has been around since 2002 and worked from the Ipswich Business Enterprise Centre's Turley St incubator site for about four years.

Today the company works out of a small commercial shed and employs four full-time and six part-time staff.

But Mr du Plessis was concerned about the future of the business.

If the Ipswich City Council asks the 14 tenants at the site to pay commercial rent, Mr du Plessis said he would be forced to look elsewhere.

He said a bigger premises was already on the cards, but said now was a poor time for uncertainty around its shed.

"This is one of the few incubators in Ipswich that is actually working," he said. "I want Andrew Antoniolli to come down here and start realising that with small businesses, don't shut down what is working.

"Give us some money so we can improve these facilities."

A spokesman for the council said it was waiting on a submission from site managers at the Business Enterprise Centre to make a submission on future rates.

From his Ipswich shed, Mr du Plessis and his team have built contacts and could soon export simulator products to Japan, Singapore and Europe.

"On one hand we've got the State Government, under Palaszczuk, really rooting for us," he said. "On the other hand we have local government, under the Ipswich City Council, and they are trying to shut us down."

