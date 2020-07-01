‘They’re committing genocide’: Activist leads protest

SUSPENDED university student Drew Pavlou has led an anti-China protest in Brisbane's King George Square on Wednesday night.

The protest, on the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to Chinese jurisdiction, has taken aim at China's new national security law for the island state, which Western nations say undermines the "one nation, two systems" governance scheme.

Mr Pavlou, 21, addressed the crowd just after 7pm, taking aim at the new law as well as reports of forced birth control on Uighurs and other minorities.

He said the new laws had "forced the silence of millions of protesters".

"This is a ultranationalist government, it's not a communist regime, it's a fascist regime," he shouted to the crowd at one point.

"It's a modern-day Nazi Party - they're committing genocide."

China protests in Brisbane's King George Square. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The rally also hosted speakers from Brisbane-based Hong Kong protest groups, as well as Indian and Tibetan community members.

Mr Pavlou was suspended for two years from the University of Queensland, which claimed misconduct over his on-campus activism.

Mr Pavlou has been forced to wait two weeks to learn if his appeal is successful.

He has previously called on UQ to sever links with China over its "atrocities" against minorities, and sued the university for $3.5 million over its handling of his suspension.

