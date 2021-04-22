They’re back! How to score more free Qld holiday vouchers

Millions of dollars' worth of free holiday experiences for Brisbane and the Whitsundays will be announced by the State Government today in another move to turbocharge Queensland's tourism recovery.

Following the hugely successful Great Barrier Reef Holiday Dollars scheme, which broke the internet, some 30,000 vouchers for Brisbane experiences valued at $100 each, and 6000 $200 vouchers for the Whitsundays, will form a combined $4.2 million contribution to the state's tourism industry.

It comes after The Courier-Mail this month highlighted how Queensland's voucher promotion spending was being dwarfed by other states.

However the latest initiative will take Queensland up to second on voucher spending, behind only NSW, with talks already under way to bring similar initiatives to other parts of the state including the Gold Coast, and a further round of promotions for the far north.

Recent data from Tourism Research Australia revealed the Queensland tourism sector had so far copped a $13 billion blow from the coronavirus pandemic, but the state has weathered the storm better than main rivals NSW and Victoria.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who will announce the new initiatives in Parliament today, said the promotions were the result of a collaboration between the State Government, Brisbane City Council and Tourism Whitsundays.

"This will pump millions of dollars back into our economy and help tourism operators doing it tough," she said.

"We've seen how successful this program has been in Cairns - supporting local businesses and local jobs at a time the industry needs it most."

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Brisbane's $3 million expansion of the Holiday Dollars program would benefit hundreds of tourism operators in the Brisbane region.

"Brisbane has been one of the hardest hit from the loss of international visitors, so extending this program will be a significant support to the region's tourism industry," he said.

"This could generate more than $19 million in visitor spend in the region's tourism industry."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the state capital continued to evolve with a wave of new tourism infrastructure and offerings including stunning hotels and world-class experiences.

The Cairns travel voucher promotion announced last month saw more than 100,000 people apply for 15,000 vouchers worth up to $200.

Interest was so intense it overwhelmed the promotion's website just minutes after launching.

Registrations for the Brisbane vouchers open at midday next Tuesday, giving Queenslanders 72 hours to enter the draw.

The Whitsunday promotion will work slightly differently, with only Queenslanders in the region from May 4 be able to claim a voucher from participating tourism operators or at queensland.com.

