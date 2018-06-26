Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor David Pahlke reflects on his upcoming sacking.
Councillor David Pahlke reflects on his upcoming sacking. Cordell Richardson
Council News

'They'll sack anyone to stay in power': Pahlke slams Labor

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jun 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SITTING councillor has slammed last week's "crisis" meeting organised by Labor members and declared the party will do anything it can to stay in power.

Division 10 councillor David Pahlke took aim after the QT yesterday revealed party members met and endorsed a Labor campaign for the next council election.

It was revealed members also discussed the looming dismissal of the Labor-aligned Ipswich City Council.

Cr Pahlke, who stood for the Nationals' 15 years ago, declared the meeting was about shoring up support.

"It's the same dodgy dealings and it's just Labor trying to take control of what they see as their rightful heartland - the same as the LNP is trying to do on the Gold Coast," he said.

 

Councillor David Pahlke has again hit out at the Labor Party.
Councillor David Pahlke has again hit out at the Labor Party. Cordell Richardson

The Rosewood councillor's stinging rebuttal comes as the state's Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe considers removing the whole council.

"It's all about the party," he said. "They don't care who they sack as long as they get the party back into power. If an innocent Labor councillor is sacked they don't care."

Cr Pahlke said the government was attempting to distance itself from claimed knowledge about alleged corruption in Labor's Ipswich City Council. He called for the party to stay out of the Ipswich council.

"Party politics have no place in local government," he said.

"Haven't they learnt from 1994," he said, referring to all but one Labor councillor being defeated at an election.

Cr Pahlke has previously warned of the Labor Party's intentions in Ipswich.

In January 2016 he said an orchestrated takeover of Ipswich City Council was well underway.

Related Items

Show More
david pahlke ipswich city council labor party
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mysterious 'underground river' threatening Ipswich homes

    premium_icon Mysterious 'underground river' threatening Ipswich homes

    News DISTRESSED and frustrated residents in one Ipswich street are pleading for help to deal with an underground 'river' threatening to destroy their properties.

    Mater locks in time for next Springfield hospital expansion

    premium_icon Mater locks in time for next Springfield hospital expansion

    Health It is the first time Mater has identified a development timeframe

    Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    premium_icon Legal request increase puts council budget in red

    Council News Council to advertise for new solicitor too

    Colder temperatures coming with days of rain expected

    Colder temperatures coming with days of rain expected

    Weather Daytime temperatures to plummet as showers move over city

    • 26th Jun 2018 5:48 AM

    Local Partners