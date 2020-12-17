‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over reckless hoons

FRUSTRATED: Fed up residents want to see more action on hooning at Springfield Lakes.

FEARS of a deadly collision at the hands of reckless hoons continue to haunt Springfield Lakes residents.

Now an almost daily occurrence, careless drivers have turned a suburban Utopia frequented by young families and retirees into a makeshift drag strip vandalised with tyre marks.

One concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively with the Queensland Times on Thursday.

The man said most instances typically occurred about one or two o’clock in the morning on Lakes Entrance Dr.

“All you can hear is screeching and when you go down the road you can see all the tyre marks where they’ve been burned out,” he explained.

Concerned Springfield Lakes residents fear an accident is waiting to happen as hoons take over the suburban area.

On Wednesday evening brazen hoons first screeched through the streets about 7.30pm, putting passing motorists at serious risk.

“There have been reports on social media saying these things need to stop, but other members of the community have then said police have too much to do in other areas.”

Both he and his wife have called Springfield Lakes home for the past few years – and they refuse to be driven away.

“Springfield Lakes is a lovely area, a quiet area, where I live is very quiet,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant place to live but as soon as the lights go down, then they come out.”

Residents believe more police patrols need to take place throughout the suburban area.

There were further reports on Wednesday that a hooning driver had almost collided with an innocent motorist.

“I was driving past the roundabout, close to that independent school, and one car was doing burnouts, lost control and ran off the road. I was nearly hit at full speed,” the woman wrote online.

“I said my last goodbye to myself and thought that was it.”

The frustrated Springfield Lakes man said he hoped the latest incidents would attract increased police presence.

“Please, can we have a patrol car coming around, even once every 30 minutes, just one patrol car because they will catch them in the end,” he said.

The resident fears a vehicle will soon crash into a Springfield Lakes home. Pic: file photo

“One day, and I promise this, they’re going to come off the road and they’re going to smash into someone’s house and do big damage.”

“They will kill someone.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said Springfield Police along with the Ipswich Road Policing Unit were committed to the Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

“They have not received a noticeable increase in reports or detections of hooning in the Springfield Lakes area.”

Residents are encouraged to report any knowledge either to PoliceLink 131 444 or our Hooning Hotline 134 666 (13HOON).