'They won't let me go fishing'

THERE will be no fishing or golf for Ian Carson next season, with the Ipswich City Bulls BWPL coach confirming his intentions to stay on with the talented group for next season.

"They want me to go again, so no fishing or golf I guess," the first-term coach said.

"I'm looking forward to it."

Carson oversaw a disappointing 2-1 grand final defeat to Annerley at the weekend, however the experienced campaigner said the Bulls would be better for the experience and are itching for a repeat shot in 2019.

"I think we'll have a really good pre-season," Carson said. "Last year we started in November. That made for too-long a season - we did over 65 sessions this year, and our attendance was phenomenal.

"While we were a bit disappointed (with the grand final loss), we know we have more in the tank.

"The Ipswich City Bulls club can be proud of their team this year."

Having never coached women's football before, Carson said it was "a real eye-opener" and "a good journey" taking the Bulls to runners-up and grand finalists in the team's first season in the women's top-flight Brisbane competition.

"I really didn't know what to expect, but about three weeks in I knew we would be good," he said.

"I've learned a little bit, they've learned a little bit . . . it's been a pleasure, they're such a good group.

"A few of the opposing coaches have also mentioned that - on and off the field, they've been a class act."

Although the Bulls stumbled at the final hurdle on Saturday night, it was still a week to celebrate for Carson's team with three players named in the BWPL Team of the Year.

Marissa Maitland, Shani Wilton and Nikki Cox took their place as members of the Best XI for 2018.

Cox's evening was made even better when she was announced BWPL Player of the Year.

"It was a good reward for someone that works so hard for her team and her club," Carson said of Cox.

"That award is for what you do on the football field, and she's one special young lady. She was consistent the whole way through.

"I think the team was chuffed that Nikki got it. It was really well-deserved, we're really proud of her."