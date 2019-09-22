Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘They were in the water for up to three hours’

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
22nd Sep 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

BOATIES are being warned to take extra care when crossing sandbars after a dramatic police rescue near Jumpinpin on Thursday.

A 43-year-old woman and 42-year-old man from the Logan district were inside a small boat which capsized between North Stradbroke and South Stradbroke islands about 4pm.

They had been returning to shore following a fishing trip.

Gold Coast water police acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray said an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was their lifesaver.

Gold Coast water police acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. Picture: Annie Perets
Gold Coast water police acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. Picture: Annie Perets

"The vessel (was) swamped by a wave from behind causing the vessel to capsize," acting Snr Sgt Gray said.

"They were in the water for at least two to three hours before the master of the boat was able to swim down and get the EPIRB.

"If it was not for the (man) diving down to get the EPIRB it may have been a worst-case scenario."

Polair vision released by police shows the pair on top of the overturned boat when help arrives.

Gold Coast Water Police rescued a 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from an overturned boat on September 19. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Gold Coast Water Police rescued a 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from an overturned boat on September 19. Picture: Queensland Police Service

"They were very shaken," acting Snr Sgt Gray said.

"Hypothermia was starting to set in."

He said the Jumpinpin Pocket was the most dangerous sandbar in the Gold Cost waterways.

"It's the most dangerous bar we cross here due to the shallow waters and the length.

"It was very dangerous for my guys.

"If traversing a coastal bar, put a lifejacket on and know where your EPIRB is."

The man and woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and have since been released.

More Stories

capsize editors picks rescue operation stranded

Top Stories

    No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    premium_icon No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    News Six additional sheds, and 194,000 birds, are set to be added to the Somerset poultry facility

    The meat-free feel good factor

    premium_icon The meat-free feel good factor

    Food & Entertainment You're never too old to start

    Questions remain two years on from brutal bushland attack

    premium_icon Questions remain two years on from brutal bushland attack

    Crime 'It's unresolved... it does leave me thinking about it regularly'.

    24 fun ways to entertain the kids these school holidays

    premium_icon 24 fun ways to entertain the kids these school holidays

    News Your go-to-guide to surviving the next two weeks