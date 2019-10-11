‘They saved my son’s life’: Crash family dad speaks out

David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook

A HEARTBROKEN dad whose wife and sons are fighting for their lives in hospital after a horror crash has reached out to thank the community and the medical staff working to save them.

Rachael Sellars, 48, and sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11, were critically injured when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer on the Mulgrave River bridge at Gordonvale on Monday afternoon.

The family had been on their way home to Brinsmead when the crash occurred about 4.30pm.

Mrs Sellars was flown straight to Townsville Hospital with serious head injuries and she remains there in a critical but stable condition.

The two boys were initially treated at Cairns Hospital before being flown to be beside their mother.

They are also both critical but stable.

Husband and father David Sellars remains by their side praying for a miracle as kind words flow in from across the community.

He said his family face a "long road to recovery" but was overwhelmed by the everyone's support.

He also paid special tribute to the surgery team at Cairns Hospital who "went above and beyond" to save Darian's life on Monday night.

"I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who has helped our family during the past week, from the emergency department and surgery teams at both the Cairns Hospital and the Townsville Hospital," he said, in a statement.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the emergency services who bent over backwards at the scene to do their best for my family.

"The support from the community in Cairns and Townsville has been overwhelming and much appreciated. We couldn't ask for better support."

Yesterday he spoke through a friend to acknowledge the "amazing" support for their family.

Mr Sellars paid tribute to the medical staff in Cairns and Townsville, singling out a Cairns surgeon Dr Merwe Hartslief who operated on Darian on Monday night.

"He did a brilliant job," he said.

"The surgeon in Townsville said it made such a difference.

"I can't thank everyone enough.

"My family is doing as well as can be expected. They are in the best care."

He said the emergency services at the crash site, along with the retrieval and emergency teams, had been incredible.