'They may never recover': Shaken police offered support

IPSWICH train lines remain suspended today as the police Ethical Standards Command continue its investigations into the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man.

It was revealed the man who was fatally shot by police after allegedly wielding a knife at Ipswich train station just after 4pm Sunday was a Riverview resident.

Earlier today the man's family requested privacy as they came to terms with their loss.

Meanwhile the Queensland Police Union has offered its support to the officers involved.

QPU president Ian Leavers, a former Ipswich police officer, said the officers were all OK, despite being shaken following the incident.

"These incidents have a tremendous effect on police officers and their families and it is something that they will probably never, ever fully recover from," Mr Leavers said.

"We are providing all the support we possibly can to the police involved and their families to ensure they can get back to a normal life - although they can never erase what took place."

The police involved will have access to critical incident leave, which was successfully negotiated by the QPU as part of the last enterprise bargaining agreement.

A police spokesperson said the matter was under investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner, and would be subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on the matter and at this time no further information will be provided," the spokesman said.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact police.

A Translink spokesman was unable to provide any indication of when train services will return to normal once the investigation is finalised.