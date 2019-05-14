They don't make them like 'Chicka' anymore

CLUBMAN: Fifty-two years after he was selected to play for Queensland, Kev 'Chicka' Stephens still passionately supports the club where his rugby league career began.

KEVIN "Chicka” Stephens was selected to represent Queensland while playing rugby league for Swifts in 1967.

Ipswich had won the Bulimba Cup in 1966 and that success paved the way for the loosehead prop's ascension to a maroon jersey.

Stephens took up his position in the engine room, while beguiling Ipswich playmakers John White and Abe Weimers were entrusted with steering the ship around the park.

After warming up on a tour to New Zealand, Queensland faced a star-studded NSW side captained by John Raper and featuring names like Ken Irvine and Ron Coote.

The first two games of the 1967 interstate series were played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the Blues prevailing 14-8 and 28-9.

Returning to the Sunshine State for games three and four, the Queenslanders would fare much better.

At the Brisbane Exhibition ground, the gallant outfit held NSW to a 16-16 draw.

In the final fixture at Lang Park, the Maroons outplayed their counterparts to secure a 13-11 consolation victory.

Stephens acknowledges the game has changed a great deal over the years but he stopped short of calling the modern player soft.

"You had to look after yourself and play football too back in those days,” he said.

"We also had to do a hard day's work and then go to training.”