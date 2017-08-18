'They can't just flick us off': New complaint on dump dust

FOR six years, a group of concerned Ipswich residents has been requesting air-quality monitoring data from Cleanaway. Jim Dodrill, leader of Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments, said each time the request had been denied.

Cleanaway declined to comment further on the issue of air-quality monitoring. This month, Mr Dodrill lodged a complaint with the State Government over dust emissions (pictured) from the New Chum dump. Mr Dodrill said in a meeting about a month ago that members of IRATE met with representatives of the State Government and Cleanaway. He said members were told the air-quality data could not be supplied because it was "commercial in confidence”.

"They can't just flick us off that easily,” Mr Dodrill said.

"We're only asking for information that relates to the health of the residents around the site. We're not asking for financial information, just air quality data to ascertain if the air is having a negative health impact of the surrounding residents.”