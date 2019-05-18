Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani protesters in full flight.
Adani protesters in full flight.
Opinion

BOLT: An election on global warming. They lost

by Andrew Bolt
18th May 2019 10:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This election is huge. Consider.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale:

This is a climate change election.

Labor leader Bill Shorten:

This election is all about climate change.

Guardian Australia editor Katherine Murphy:

2019 is the climate change election. 

It was indeed, and they lost.

The Liberals look like being returned in a miracle come-from-behind performance, although they will have to form  a minority government.

In Queensland, where Labor seemed set to stop the giant Adani coal project, Labor went from picking up an expected three or four seats to losing three instead.

(Adani will now almost certainly proceed. The Queensland Labor Government will be too scared to keep blocking it now. The massive anti-Adani protests have backfired.)

In the outer suburban seats of Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, where poorer voters can't afford the higher power prices caused by global warming zealots, Labor's predicted swing evaporated.

This election has changed the climate. But it's the intellectual climate that's changed.

Labor, for one, will have its confidence in its global warming policies and gurus shattered.

Brilliant.

adani climate change global warming

Top Stories

    Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    premium_icon Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    Breaking Labor MP refuses to call it until the last vote is in

    • 18th May 2019 9:48 PM
    • 1 TravelR
    Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

    Politics Everything you need to know about the Federal Election 2019

    Peter Dutton looks set to hold onto key Qld seat

    Peter Dutton looks set to hold onto key Qld seat

    Politics The Home Affairs Minister faced the fight of his political career

    How the humble poll snag is helping a kindy find a new home

    premium_icon How the humble poll snag is helping a kindy find a new home

    Politics Democracy snags were the hot topic at every polling booth at Ipswich