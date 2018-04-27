'They all tried CPR': Witness recalls scene of fatal crash

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash at Lobb St, Churchill.

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash at Lobb St, Churchill. Hayden Johnson

DRIVERS and nearby workers rushed to remove and resuscitate the driver involved a horrific fatal crash outside an Ipswich golf club.

About 10.44am today a 73-year-old man crashed into an electricity pole outside the Sandy Gallop Golf Club on Lobb St at Churchill.

The passenger, a 46-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

Within minutes of the crash Queensland Police closed the road and dozens of emergency services personnel descended on the scene.

Paramedics worked on the man for about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

The wreckage of the Mazda ute could be seen through the front glass doors of Polar Ice, the business across the road. Manager Greg Comber ran outside within minutes of hearing the loud bang.

Two of his employees raced across the road with a fire extinguisher as people stopped to help the driver.

"There were people there, passers-by, who got him out of the car and started doing CPR on him as best they could," Mr Comber said.

An off-duty police officer, believed to be from the nearby Yamanto Police Station, arrived on a motorcycle and took charge of the scene before emergency services arrived.

Mr Comber said it was a calm and fast response by people who witnessed or heard the crash.

"There was no shortage of people stopping to give him a hand," he said.

"They'd already righted the car, extinguished the fire, cut the battery cables and they had him off to the side trying to resuscitate him.

"As far as I could tell he had no pulse and wasn't breathing."

The crash, which occurred on a straight stretch of road, took Mr Comber by surprise.

"There was no squealing of tyres, brakes or nothing," he said.

"If he didn't hit that pole he might have shot across that golf club carpark and who knows what he could have stopped."

Residents who heard the scream of emergency services' sirens immediately predicted the seriousness of the crash.

In 2012 a motorcycle rider was killed on the same stretch of road.