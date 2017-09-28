These people have won free Carl's Jnr burgers

A US burger chain is opening in Ipswich before the end of the year and as construction kicked off the franchisees made a delicious offer.

Free burgers.

The BANSAL Group, Ipswich business owners and brothers who run a number of IGA stores, is opening not one, but two Carl's Jnr Burger stores in Ipswich.

Construction started in June on the first store at Redbank Plains and the brothers decided to run a competition to see who could guess the site of their second store, with both planned to be open by Christmas.

The deal was the first 50 people who guessed right won free burgers.

It was a well-kept secret - even the QT didn't know until signage went up at the old One Mile Hotel site, West Ipswich.

When the competition kicked off, franchisee Gaurav Bansal said he wanted to show Ipswich people how important they are for independent business.

CRYPTIC CLUE: A design image of what the second, secret Carl's Jnr Burgers store will look like. It has since been revealed the second store will be at the old One Mile Hotel site.

"The people of Ipswich have supported our IGA for eight years and we look forward to continue serving them," Mr Bansal said.

He said all army, police officers and nurses would be given a discount at his Carl's Jnr stores.

"We will be community focused," he said.

IGA Goodna owners Vishal and Gaurav Bansal. Photo: File Claudia Baxter

Now the winners have been named and only 13 guessed right.

The competition was not run by the QT and any questions should be directed to the Bansal group at carlsjr@thebansalgroup.com.au.

The winners

1. Stewart Costello

2. Kingie *

3. North, Jason SGT 1

4. Mark Mason

5. Barbara Merritt

6. Stan *

7. O'Neill *

8. Jacki Ferguson

9. Lynda Donohue

10. Darren Hallesy

11. Mark McCosker

12. Riley Kelshaw

13. Martin Evans

*only name supplied

Editor's note: Two winners are QT employees. The QT did not know the location of the second store during the competition. The QT did not run the competition.