These great Danes are impawsible to ignore

TOP DOGS: Ekka regular Glen Beech and his great danes are making a big impression at the Ekka.

WHEN it comes to animal magnetism, Ekka regular Glen Beech has plenty to bark about.

The Ipswich region resident can barely take a step at the Royal Queensland Show without being stopped by an impromptu fan club desperate to pat and photograph his trio of black and white great Danes.

A Dane breeder for 25 years, Mr Beech said his dogs responded well to the onslaught of love from young and old.

"They are basically a very placid and healthy dog," the 52-year-old UQ Gatton staffer said.

"They are easy to maintain, they can live in the house with you without chewing your furniture.

"They are such a lovable and adorable breed."

Mr Beech started coming to the Ekka 25 years ago and has shown dogs every year since.

"People I have met before come back just to visit and catch up with me," he said.

The Ekka's Canine Competition has about 2400 entries across 217 breeds of pooch this year.

Judges have travelled from Slovenia, Japan, Ireland and Serbia to assess the competition.

The champion of show title will be awarded, along with best puppy, on August 19.

The Ekka is also hosting a working dog show on August 18 and Dances with Dogs on August 20.

