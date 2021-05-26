‘There’s something different’ about 2021 Dogs

He says he doesn’t want to compare two very different teams, but Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli couldn’t escape declaring the current squad had “something about it”.

Bontempelli was part of the 2016 Bulldogs outfit that came from the clouds to win the premiership and is now leading a group that has lost one game in 2021 and been installed as premiership favourites.

Former Bulldogs captain Bob Murphy said this week coach Luke Beveridge was building a “super team” and the current list was the most talented he had ever seen.

Coming off a second 100-point win of the season, against St Kilda last week, and ahead of a showdown with fellow title aspirant Melbourne on Friday, Bontempelli cooled his jets on agreeing with Murphy.

But after locking himself to the club until he’s 30 via a massive contract extension this week, Bontempelli, 25, had to agree that the future for the 2021 outfit was bright.

“It’s always hard to compare, but when you consider the age demographic of the group and the quality of talent we have across each line, it does feel like there may be something about this group which is a little bit different,” he said on Wednesday.

“But that only accounts for talk and what we have on paper. We have to continue to explore how we make the most of it. I don’t want to get into the habit of comparing them because they are so different.

“But I am excited about what it looks like and what the future is for us.”

Stealing a line from Beveridge, Bontempelli said there was no limitations on what this current Bulldogs group could achieve.

“And its important to have that sky-is-the-limit mentality,” he said.

“Particularly when you have got a young group who are hopefully capable of doing something special, which is what we are all chasing.

“But no real limits, no expectations, we just want the individual to explore their best and for us to make the most of our time together.”

Ruckman Tim English is in line to return from a four-week concussion lay-off against Melbourne, which Bontempelli said could help ”stretch” the Demons’ rock-solid backline duo of Steven May and Jake Lever.

Bulldogs forwards Aaron Naughton and Josh Bruce combined for eight goals last week, and English has shown his own forward prowess this season.

“It will hopefully look as an opportunity to stretch them defensively, it will be handy for us,” Bontempelli said.

Patrick Lipinski looms as an inclusion to cover the loss of midfield star Adam Treloar, who has been sent for surgery after hurting his ankle in the 111-point demolition of St Kilda.

