There's a snake in this pile of mulch. Can you see it?

Can you spot the snake lurking in this mulch pile?

It may just look like an ordinary pile of mulch but camouflaged among the mound is a snake curled on top of her eggs.

A family on the Sunshine Coast found the sleeping serpent hiding inside a hole in the mulch when they went to relocate the pile.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 were called to remove the snake, a Coastal Carpet Python, and snapped a picture to see if any of their followers could spot her hiding spot.

Can you see where the snake is hiding?

 


If you couldn't find the sneaky snake then you are definitely not alone. It seems her camouflaging skills left pretty much everyone stumped as to where she could be hiding.

Luckily the snake catchers uploaded a video to their Facebook page revealing the answer and showing the snake's safe removal.

The snake has since been relocated and the eggs are being looked after until they are ready to hatch.

