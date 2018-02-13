There's no sign of lollipop lady giving it up

ROAD TO SUCCESS: June Young has helped generations of students cross the road safely.

GOODNA resident June Young, 68, has been a lollipop lady for more than 23 years.

She spins the giant lollipop sign outside St Francis Xavier Primary School at Goodna.

Parent Jacob Adams describes June as "part of the woodwork" at the school.

"June is always dependable, reliable and loves to talk to everyone," he said.

Ms Young was recently awarded with a City of Ipswich Medallion for her contribution.

"I still get enjoyment from seeing the same faces every day and the big smiles I get from them," Ms Young said.

"One little boy has just learned how to blow me a kiss.

"I see children coming now whose parents I used to cross when they were children."

The school crossing supervisor scheme has been run by the Department of Transport and Main Roads since 1984.

Road safety manager Sandra Poulton said there were more than 1900 school crossing supervisors in Queensland who helped children safely cross the road and educate them on road safety.

"Our crossing supervisors encourage and help students and other pedestrians to cross the road at a safe location on their way to and from school," Ms Poulton said.

Ms Young has no plans for handing her sign to someone else, saying "I thought about giving it away after 25 years but then I thought, no, I just want to carry on doing it."