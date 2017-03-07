33°
There's more to this art supplies than meets the eye

Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones | 7th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
Art Time Supplies owner Kate Roberts.
Art Time Supplies owner Kate Roberts. David Nielsen

LOCAL artists are well aware of popular Art Time Supplies, but owner Kate Roberts is keen to make sure that new residents calling Ipswich home know that the business exists.

Housed in the Goleby House, Brisbane Street in the Top of Town, the business continues to expand.

"Last year the outside of the building was given a refresh, it was in need of renovation. It is a fantastic building and provides great spaces for the business," Kate said.

In the early years of the Goleby's business, the basement was used to manufacture bicycles The Moreton and the Moreton Star.

In the later part of 2016 the basement came available and Kate grabbed the space to expand the business.

"The area features exposed brickwork and beams. It has allowed me to create four artist studio's and a live performance space," Kate said.

It has been so popular the studio space is booked out with three visual artists and an artisan occupies the other.

The live performance area has been designed to accommodate an intimate space for musicians, poets to perform.

It is available for hire for small parties, meetings, and workshops or seminars. It has its own entry from West St and has a fantastic atmosphere.

"Last year we screened a few B grade sci-fi horror movies, one of them was a silent film and we had six musos in who tag teamed to provide the music to support the film. It was just brilliant and everyone loved it," Kate said.

"We carry a wide range of jewellery supplies, tools and beads, and a wide selection of art materials catering for the absolute beginner to the more serious artist. Everything thing from paint, pencils, paper, canvas and everything in between."

The business carries a range of fine arts materials. It stocks all of the well known brands and has a range of print making materials. It also has craft materials to cover a range of mediums.

As part of the business operation, Kate Roberts offers a range of classes including; adult classes in watercolours, drawing and mixed media drawing, apecialist classes in silver smithing and also a children's program, Kreative Kids, catering for 9 to 12-year-olds. Workshops include book binding, micro macramé, giant paper flowers and soy candles.

"I have a coffee shop in store and I can guarantee it is the cheapest coffee in town, but it is excellent quality. It is not about the coffee as much as providing a space to relax, grab some books from the library and either have a read or maybe get some time with other artists," she said.

Kate is a passionate and talented artist in her own right and her commitment to provide a wide range of services to local artists is unquestionable.

The Top of Town precinct is proving to be a good place to be.

"We have lots of professional service providers in this area but I would like to see even more boutique retailers come into the area," she said.

"We have many good stores and a great café and restaurant culture."

Check out the Art Time Supplies Facebook page for more information.

