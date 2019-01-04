There's a sense of optimism in Somerset

GROWING STRONG: Mayor Graeme Lehman said industry developments like Brisbane Valley Protein in Coominya will be a huge benefit to the region in the coming year.

GROWING STRONG: Mayor Graeme Lehman said industry developments like Brisbane Valley Protein in Coominya will be a huge benefit to the region in the coming year. Dominic Elsome

LAST year was a positive one for Somerset Regional Council, and Mayor Graeme Lehmann said there was a "real sense of optimism" in the air for 2019.

With a new CEO starting at council in 2019, Cr Lehmann said the council was confident of continuing to produce wins each day for the community.

"We are a resilient, debt-free local government and I have no doubt that will remain our position well into the future with strong leadership and good governance," Cr Lehmann said.

Industry developments will be a core positive for the council moving forward this year, after major food industry developments were approved in Coominya and Kilcoy last year.

"Between Kilcoy Global Foods, the Brisbane Valley Protein Precinct, the southern hemisphere's largest solar farm project and the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, there is a real sense of optimism about jobs and the local economy in Somerset," Cr Lehmann said.

"We would like to see businesses growing on the back of these and other developments.

"We will continue to support food industry jobs in Somerset through multiple infrastructure upgrades."

Council is looking forward to a fresh start this year with plenty of construction and maintenance projects scheduled.

There are also plenty of events to get excited about, including the return of the Reel Wivenhoe Classic Fishing Competition.

A new year brings new opportunities, but also new challenges to keeping costs down, including the new waste levy, which will come into effect from July 1.

Cr Lehmann said council would continue to work hard to overcome these challenges.

"We need to keep finding cost savings like with our energy conservation program to keep costs to a minimum for our ratepayers," he said.

"We will continue to deliver our vision of delivering affordable rates and effective services."