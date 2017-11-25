IPSWICH WEST: First results have key rivals neck and neck

Acting Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Lynham (left) and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announce a major fire ant eradication program with fire ant search dogs Cola and Willow at Marburg.

Acting Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Lynham (left) and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announce a major fire ant eradication program with fire ant search dogs Cola and Willow at Marburg. David Nielsen

UPDATE 6.30PM:

THE first results are in and it's neck and neck.

Results from the Marburg polling booth show Labor's Jim Madden and One Nation's Brad Trussell have both secured about 36% of the vote.

Marburg is not a large booth.

The early results represent just 452 ballot papers.

INITIAL:

IPSWICH West incumbent Jim Madden is quietly optimistic he'll be returned to the seat after today's election.

"But you really don't know until you hear the first figures come through," told the QT.

"I have been getting good feedback from the people I am meeting when I am out at the booths.

"I found everyone very willing to take my how to vote cards."

While ALP and One Nation representation was strong at booths across the electorate, Mr Madden said the lack of LNP presence today and in the preceding weeks showed the party had turned its back on Ipswich.

"There was virtually no LNP giving out," Mr Madden said.

"And this no criticism on (LNP candidate Anna O'Neill) personally, it's the party, but she didn't turn up at the draw, she didn't turn up to the pre-poll and there's no one here today. I'm very disappointed.

"When I fought this campaign against Sean Choat back in 2015 he fought a good campaign but I just think the LNP has just turned their back on Ipswich.

"There's the democratic process, there's four people on my ballot... if they don't want campaign here, why do they put someone on the ballot?

Last day of pre-poll for the 2017 State election: more than 144,000 people voted!!! #MakeItCountQld pic.twitter.com/sbbVnfAAJg — ECQ (@ECQInfo) November 24, 2017

"There's a fraud with the Ipswich people.

"That's main thing to come out of this election - the LNP have turned their back on Ipswich."

Mr Madden's key rival for the seat is One Nation candidate Brad Trussell, who also told the QT he was feeling confident after the feedback he had received from the community and volunteers after "whirlwind of a day cruising around the booths".

One Nation candidate for Oxley Brad Trussell. Inga Williams

"Today is going really well, it's overwhelming actually, the support has been massive," the Marburg father said.

"At a lot of booths the helpers are saying the people are taking our how-to-vote cards only and walking away from the others.

"But I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch.

"I'm feeling good, it's been a great day and it's been great to get out there in the community and hear what people are saying."

Political expert Dr Paul Williams' prediction for the election outcome in Ipswich seats.

Mr Madden predicts there will a higher than usual number of informal votes due to changes in the voting rules which means every box has to be numbered.

But he said he didn't think it would have an impact on the overall outcome of the election.