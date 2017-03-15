'There will be no such thing as Ipswich houses under $250k'

Ray White Ipswich principle Warren Ramsey said the $200,000 to $300,000 median price range Ipswich properties were known for was fast becoming obsolete.

THERE is about to be no such thing as Ipswich homes selling for under $250,000, according to a leading real estate agent.

First home buyers, renovators and bargain hunters with property budgets under a quarter of a million dollars should be getting their purses out now before entry-level prices go up.

Ipswich's median property price has bumped up to $326,500, up from $312,000 last year and $292,000 three years ago.

Ms Ramsey says increased demand in entry level properties is pushing prices up as the average Ipswich property attracts 399 visits from interested buyers compared to the state's average of 276.

"It's probably the $250,000 to $350,000 price range," he said.

"(It's sparked by) a shortage of entry level property, we're not listing them as quick as we're selling them so one thing has got to happen, the price has got to go up.

"There will be no such thing as houses under $250,000 in our city. Or Charleville is nice at this time of year."

Mr Ramsey said while increasing, prices were still a bargain compared to Brisbane's outer suburbs.

"It's still cheap, if you have a look at the gap between Mount Ommaney and Raceview for the same house, the house for $350,000 in Raceview is probably going to cost you $600,000 in Mount Ommaney," he said.

"The gap is still far too far, it's time for another correction for Ipswich house prices to close the gap.

"The gap closed in the boom, where Ipswich did better than most Brisbane suburbs as far as a growth percentage but then after 2008, we sort of hovered until now but Brisbane has been steadily climbing so the gap is there again."

He said the price disparity between Ipswich properties and Brisbane suburb property prices was closing fast.

"I believe it's happening right under our nose and we don't realised until a year or two time when we stand back and look at what's happened," he said.