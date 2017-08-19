There is life after dark in Ipswich, experts say

THERE is potential for plenty of life in Ipswich after dark.

Even after major pub and club hotspots serve their last drinks and lock their doors for good, industry leaders say movers and shakers in the evening entertainment industry have an important role in the diversity of the Ipswich CBD.

The old Cocktails started the trend two years ago when they cleared the dance floor before the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St shut in March and Hotel Metropole closed in July.

While daytime in the CBD and Top of Town precinct is kept buzzing with cafes and boutiques, there are only a few stubborn businesses taking up position when the sun goes down.

That's about to change as the remaining restaurants and bars are in line to share the block with some new pals.

Take for example businessman Andre Samra who has $200,000 to splash on a derelict nightclub building on Brisbane St and the brave business that takes over the empty Hotel Metropole building 200m up the road.

While there are no public plans in place for the heritage-listed bar, the building is not on the market which means it's only a matter of time before someone snaps up a new business opportunity.

Whoever it is will join Mr Samra and other business owners to create what Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) president Phillip Bell refers to as the essential business diversity that will build the Ipswich economy.

"The chamber recognises that business diversity builds local economic strength and resilience and also maximises the return on these public retail and hospitality spaces," Mr Bell said.

"The chamber supports the creation of a business precinct that is safe and vibrant and holds commercial attraction for families, locals and visitors beyond traditional business hours and throughout the week. Licensed premises and clubs have a valid contribution to make to the business diversity and attraction to the precinct."

Mr Bell said council zoning and state licensing frameworks were in place to maximise the amenity of the spaces within the Ipswich re-developed precinct.

"An appropriately planned and laid-out precinct should maximise both the public amenity and the business opportunity for the area. ICCI again emphasises that a diverse business mix was most conducive to constructive and commercial spaces and ICCI supports business in their endeavours to contribute to this diversity.

Mr Bell said competition was an important ingredient in business confidence and went a long way in delivering a strong and resilient business community and customer satisfaction.

"ICCI supports low barriers to entry to contribute to the strength and resilience of this rapidly growing business community. Noting that this precinct will be largely populated by small business, it's important also to recognise the knock-on effects of a strong retail and hospitality precinct, providing employment and jobs, and prosperity and confidence across the region, beyond the city heart itself."