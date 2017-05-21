26°
Opinion

There are too many heroes in sport

21st May 2017 5:00 AM
SKILLS: Are sports stars treated with too much respect?
SKILLS: Are sports stars treated with too much respect?

AS A dedicated sporting tragic, I am becoming aggrieved with the media with its use of the word "hero” when it comes to describing a person who is talented in hitting or catching leather or plastic, or running or throwing objects, or all of the above.

The word hero should be reserved for people who put their lives in danger to save other people, do brave acts for humanity or lose their lives for us all, not just play a sport they happen to be a little better than others.

They can be reported as outstanding athletes, icons in their game, but surely journalists and advertisers can expand their vocabulary enough to maintain respect and honour for someone who truly deserves the title of hero.

WAYNE OFFER

Thagoona

