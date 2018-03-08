THEN AND NOW: How Ipswich fuel prices changed in two weeks

TWO weeks ago the Ipswich drivers could fill up their fuel tank for about $1.20 a litre.

Today, drivers will be lucky to find anything under $1.35.

Last night the LNP called on the State Government to introduce a real time fuel price monitoring policy.

Consumers would be able to see the price being offered at each petrol station, via a mobile app, in real time.

The proposal had the support of peak body RACQ but was voted down.

A petition has been launched.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the same initiative had been effective in driving down prices in New South Wales.

Tonight in Parliament I’ll be standing up for QLD & asking @AnnastaciaMP to act on record fuel prices. The @LNPQLD has offered a simple solution supported by the @RACQOfficial. Let's put the pressure on @QLDLabor, sign the petition today - https://t.co/lHIq3KtrDJ #qldpol pic.twitter.com/bpfJxfSnfJ — Deb Frecklington MP (@DebFrecklington) March 7, 2018

Ipswich fuel prices - then and now

Caltex Brassall February 19: Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Today: 131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre

Caltex Booval February 19: 119.9 cents / litre

Today: 131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre

7-Eleven North Ipswich

February 19: 119.9 cents/ litre unleaded

Today: 131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre