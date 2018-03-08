Menu
THEN AND NOW: How Ipswich fuel prices changed in two weeks

Helen Spelitis
by
8th Mar 2018 8:03 AM

TWO weeks ago the Ipswich drivers could fill up their fuel tank for about $1.20 a litre. 

Today, drivers will be lucky to find anything under $1.35. 

Last night the LNP called on the State Government to introduce a real time fuel price monitoring policy.

Consumers would be able to see the price being offered at each petrol station, via a mobile app, in real time. 

The proposal had the support of peak body RACQ but was voted down. 

A petition has been launched. 

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the same initiative had been effective in driving down prices in New South Wales. 

Ipswich fuel prices - then and now 

Caltex Brassall   February 19: Less than 121.6 cents per litre

Today: 131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre

 

Caltex Booval   February 19: 119.9 cents / litre

Today:  131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre

 

7-Eleven North Ipswich

February 19: 119.9 cents/ litre unleaded  

Today: 131.9 - 136.8 cents per litre    

Local Partners