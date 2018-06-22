Menu
LNP leader and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington ws the key note speaker at Ipswich Girls' Grammar Careers Day.
THEN AND NOW: Deb Frecklington goes back to school

Helen Spelitis
22nd Jun 2018

OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington took a trip down memory lane this week and headed back to school to share a lesson of her own.

Ms Frecklington was the keynote speaker for Careers Day at Ipswich Girl's Grammar, where the Nanango MP and LNP leader was once a student.

Year 12 student Lillian Acutt was inspired by Ms Frecklington's presentation in which she talked about some of her experiences at school and in life.

Ms Frecklington - a qualified lawyer - also used her story to help the students understand "you never know where your career will take you".

LNP leader Deb Frecklington ringing the Ipswich Girl's Grammar school bell in 1988.
"What I found most inspirational about Mrs Frecklington's presentation was being able to relate so significantly with her own high school experience and yet seeing what a successful person she has become throughout a range of fields," Lillian said.　

"The most important piece of advice that I took away was that you really can achieve so much more than you think you ever could if you have a strong sense of self confidence and immerse yourself in and rely on the community of people around you.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington ringing the Ipswich Girl's Grammar school bell in 2018.
"After listening to Mrs Frecklington, I would definitely take it upon myself to become more involved and aware of current politics."

Ms Frecklington hails from Kingaroy and was first elected to the Queensland Parliament in 2012 in the seat that was once held by former Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Throughout her career she had been a family farmer, a lawyer, managed beef and cropping properties and been a mother to three daughters.

After the LNP lost the November 2017 State Election, Ms Frecklington became the party leader.

