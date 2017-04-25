27°
THEN AND NOW: Anzac Day in Goodna 65 years apart

Joel Gould
| 25th Apr 2017 10:46 AM
HISTORIC: Anzac Day service in Queen St, Goodna in 1952.
HISTORIC: Anzac Day service in Queen St, Goodna in 1952. Contributed

ATTENDANCES at Anzac Day services in Goodna have grown with the suburb's expansion over the years as a historical photo from 1952 shows.

The image, sent to the QT by Cr Paul Tully, shows a gathering of around 150 people in attendance at a service 65 years ago when Goodna was a country town and Queen St was a dirt road.

The two services held today saw 1000 at the dawn service and 1500 at a service held later in the morning - evidence of both the growth in Goodna and the reverence with which Anzac Day is still held.

This morning's dawn service was presided over by Goodna RSL Sub Branch president Tim Moroney

Pastor Ray Chapman read from John 15:9 where Christ says, amongst other things, that "greater love has no-one than this, to lay down one's life for one's friend”.

The ANZACs certainly did that, despite many hardships.

Mr Chapman then prayed for all troops who had given their lives, those who have served, and for those who were still serving the nation.

Peter Griffin read out the names of those from the Goodna area who had lost their lives in two world wars - 22 from the First World War and four from the Second World War.

Goodna Anzac Day dawn service in 2017.
Goodna Anzac Day dawn service in 2017. Rob Williams

Oxley MP Milton Dick gave an address where he spoke of the significance of Anzac Day, 102 years after the ANZACs landed on the beach at Gallipoli.

"It is important that their story is told and remembered on days like today so that we can understand the tremendous sacrifice that our ANZACs made,” he said.

He spoke of the seventh-months where the ANZACs hung onto their positions on the cliffs and slopes of Anzac Cove.

"In those months a spirit developed amongst the soldiers, a spirit which relied on each soldier helping out their mates - the ANZAC spirit,” he said.

"By the end of 1915 some 32,000 Australians and New Zealanders had been killed or wounded at Gallipoli.

"Their great sacrifice on the beaches of Gallipoli is the reason why we have our freedom today, and we pay our respects to their service to our country.”

