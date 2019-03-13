Theatre lovers snap up tickets for popular Aussie story

SOLD OUT: The Sapphires will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre to a sold out crowd on March 21.

SOLD OUT: The Sapphires will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre to a sold out crowd on March 21. Contributed

THE inspiring true story of an Aboriginal singing group will be brought to life on stage at the Ipswich Civic Centre on March 21.

After delighting audiences on cinema screens across the world, The Sapphires stage version is on its first major Australian regional tour.

There will be more than 140 shows during their touring schedule, and their upcoming performance in Ipswich has already gained so much interest that tickets have sold out.

Theatre lovers who were lucky enough to secure a ticket will see a talented young ensemble of first nation performers in all the indigenous Australian roles as well as multicultural performers.

Starring Alijn Abella, Anthony Lim, Calen Tassone, Don Battee, Lorinda May, Matilda Brown, Mike Smith, Mindy Kwanten, Naomi Summers and Ngaire Pigram, the actors will take you on a journey back in time to when people were protesting in the streets, a war had broken out, and indigenous Australians were secured the right to vote.

Set in 1968 during landmark changes to Aboriginal rights, The Sapphires tells the story of a singing group of four young Yorta Yorta women, discovered by a talent scout at St Kilda's Tiki Club. He convinces them to tour Vietnam to sing classic souls songs for the troops and it becomes a life-altering trip to the depths of war and back again.

Whilst The Sapphires explores issues such as race, prejudice and pleas for acceptance, it is an energetic and engaging plot that affirms life and the realisations of dreams.

The show begins at 7.30pm.