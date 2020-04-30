Theatre group hopeful the curtain will rise again

Virginia Gray, Autumn Barn, Leanne Bamford rehearsing for Ipswich Little Theatre's production, The Cemetery Club, which took to the stage in 2019.

PERFORMERS and committee members from one of Ipswich’s much-loved theatre groups remain hopeful the curtain will rise again despite the heartbreaking decision to suspend the 2020 schedule.

Ipswich Little Theatre’s performance line-up for the year remains in limbo as the group anxiously wait on news from the Federal Government and top health officials as to when entertainment venues can reopen.

Ipswich Little Theatre secretary Helen Pullar said hundreds of people within the group had been left devastated.

“I felt very sorry for everyone that had been working on the productions, because they all have big holes in their lives right now,” she said.

“Our very first casualty was the pantomime production in rehearsal by our Daytime Theatre Troupe.

Ipswich Little Theatre Daytime Troupe in costume for one of their performances last year, titled Ruby's Bush Christmas.

“With scripts specifically written by members, fabulous costumes and incredible sets, they hold their young audiences spell bound. The production of Wally Llama’s Circus Adventures would have been no exception, but the realisation that performances in June could be at the height of virus season, coupled with the unlikelihood of any preschool or early childhood excursions, made the decision to cancel inevitable.

“There was also a teary response from our Junior Theatre children when the curtain was brought down on their rehearsals of A Ghost of a Second Chance just a couple of weeks prior to performance.

“For nearly 30 years, Ipswich Little Theatre has fostered a unique group – S Troupe – which caters for people with special needs. It was extremely difficult to explain to even those with a degree of cognitive understanding why their rehearsals for Almost the Greatest Show on Earth had to be suspended.

“Before we even considered our main house program, the activities of approximately 100 Ipswich Little Theatre thespians had been axed.”

Actors from Ipswich Little Theatre's S-Troupe were disappointed their upcoming production also had to be cancelled.

The group did manage to get one show on stage – Blithe Spirit – before the pandemic ramped up.

But all remaining shows for the year have been put on the backburner.

“Waiting for God, the second major season for 2020, had just bumped in to the Incinerator Theatre after several weeks of rehearsal and were on target for the home run,” Mrs Pullar said.

“However, instead of the impetus of working in the actual set with props, costumes, lighting and effects that normally kicks in at this point, rehearsals were quickly overshadowed by a suspicion that maybe the show was not going anywhere.

“Following a series of sellout seasons, we did open bookings with a degree of uncertainty which rapidly escalated into the realisation that all our activities had to draw to a close.

So, we have to wait for a little longer.

“Our set builder’s neighbours will wonder why he has a ready made coffin in his carport.”

Mrs Pullar said while the group was not keen to speculate on any reopening dates, they did want to reassure the community they would be back in costume when it was safe to do so.

“The minute we get the green light to start up again we will be looking at what our program will look like,” she said.

“Until that time, we have advised our members and committee to not speculate, but to just be energetic and ready to go when we can.”