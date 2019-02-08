Theatre group gears up for first curtain raise of 2019

REHEARSING THEIR LINES: Cast members from Ipswich Little Theatre are ready for their upcoming show, Quartet.

REHEARSING THEIR LINES: Cast members from Ipswich Little Theatre are ready for their upcoming show, Quartet. Contributed

ACTORS from Ipswich Little Theatre have been busy rehearsing for their first play of the year, with the curtain set to rise on March 2.

Director Ann Collyer has been busy ensuring the four actors know their lines and all the props and set are ready to go for their new show, Quartet.

The story line follows three old friends, who have been quite famous in the opera world back in their day. They now live in a retirement home for opera singers and musicians in Kent, England.

They are enjoying their retirement and look forward to October 10 each year, when there is a concert to celebrate the birthday of Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi. They have been asked to sing for the first time but, when the fourth member of their quartet moves into the nursing home, things go pear shaped.

She refuses to sing with them on stage and moans and complains about her new living arrangements.

Their plans for the concert fall into disarray but, in true theatrical tradition, the show must go on.

Mrs Collyer said there were many themes in this play to which people could relate.

"It's funny and it's a little sad," she said.

"There are certainly things in this play which will relate to the audience and make them stop and think."

Public performances will be held on March 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 8pm. There will also be two matinees on March 3 and 10 from 2pm.

Book at www.ilt.org.au or at the Visitors Information Centre.