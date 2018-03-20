Theatre company launches with boutique show on dating

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's first 2018 boutique show at the historic Old Courthouse will present the show I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change on March 23, 24 and 31.

THE talented artists at Ipswich Musical Theatre Company will kick off their year this week at the old historic courthouse.

Last year the group performed the incredible Les Miserables at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

The first boutique show for 2018 is a witty, insightful and amusing musical revue of the conundrum of relationships in the modern world, told in a series of short performances.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change debuts on Friday night.

Directed by David Austin, the production features eight young adults and portrays the pitfalls of first dates, the highs and lows of marriage, the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, journeys in the family car, and the pick-up techniques of seniors.

It pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the altar of love, and to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

The production runs on Friday, March 23, Saturday, March 24 and Saturday, March 31 at 7.30pm.

Book now at www.ipswichmusicaltheatrecompany.com.au.