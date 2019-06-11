The Yard the perfect place for owner to realise dream

NEW LOOK: The Yard on Glebe owner Letesha Dean and head chef Kacey Rawson.

NEW LOOK: The Yard on Glebe owner Letesha Dean and head chef Kacey Rawson. Rob Williams

THE Yard on Glebe, a suburban café, is under new management.

Letesha Dean has taken on this new venture in Booval.

An expanded kitchen and extended trading hours are all part of the acquisition and customers are loving it.

"I took over about two and half months ago. This is really a new adventure for me," Ms Dean said.

Ms Dean has been in the hospitality industry since she was 14. From front-of-house service to making coffees, she has done it all.

"It has been my goal to own my own café," she said.

"I started out in a café at Eumundi. I covered all of the roles, moved into a range of high-volume places and I am now realising my dream.

"I always wanted a suburban café and a boutique style. The Yard on Glebe is perfect. I was a customer with the former owner and when I found out she was selling I decided to buy it. I knew it very well as a customer."

Letesha has put her own stamp on the café.

"I have upgraded the kitchen. It was very basic, and I have put in additional equipment to expand our capacity," she said.

There are a range of gluten-free and vegan options on the menu.

"I have gone with fewer bread items, looking to healthier options," she said

"I am catering for our customers and what they want.

"I have extended trading hours where we open at 6am each day. I close at 2pm Monday to Thursday, and Friday to Sunday is 3pm.

"We cater for breakfast and lunch, also morning and afternoon teas."

The breakfasts are complete meals. There are some delicious options on the menu.

"The sweet potato fries are very popular, as are the smashed avo and hummus. The other very popular one is eggs benedict," she said.

"The burgers are starting to get popular as word spreads. We use our own very special recipe for the patties, which is a secret."

All of the meals are made fresh on the premises, along with a number of sweets.

"We have a range of dairy free and also product free from refined sugar. I buy these in from a friend who makes these. We do the other items in house, including the gluten-free range," she said.

Chef Kacey Rawson brings a wealth of experience to the café and takes the reins when Letesha is away.

"We aim to buy our produce locally; we are keen to help out the local farmers. We buy local for as many things as we can," she said.

From the little touches on dressed tables, the use of the rustic look keeps this boutique café in line with Ms Dean's vision.

"I am definitely very happy having taken the plunge and with how it is going. I have no regrets. We have great customer feedback and lots of repeat customers. It is just a great place to take some time out," Ms Dean said.

You can contact The Yard on Glebe by calling 0406124941, or you can follow them on Facebook or drop in. Orders can be placed by text message.