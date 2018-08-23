Music Muster a dream come true for Ipswich's next big thing

Kim Wright is off to the Gympie Music Muster to perform his original songs.

Kim Wright is off to the Gympie Music Muster to perform his original songs. Cordell Richardson

IF you're into country music, the Gympie Music Muster is one weekend that you always lock in, and one Ipswich resident is fulfilling his dream as he prepares to take the muster stage this weekend.

By day, Kim Wright is a father of two who works as a storeman, surrounded by mountains of tiles, but by night you'll often find him making music at home or around town as he chases his dream of being Ipswich's next Troy Cassar-Daley.

Kim has been chosen to sing on stage at the muster, as part of this year's talent search, and it is one that has absolute credibility in the industry, with past winners including Mark O'Shea, Drew McAlister, Liam Brew and Brooke McClymont.

"I'm so excited about it, I've never been to the muster until now," Kim said. "It's always been on the bucket list to do, as a spectator...but now I'm going to be performing there!

"I applied to the talent comp and submitted it online. You to send a bio and tell them what you do, along with some video footage. I got a phone call a month ago and they said they'd love to have me. About 30 people get to sing each year, and that's juniors plus seniors, it is very competitive.

"It's going to be such an experience, I'm over the moon about it. Once it hit the state forest on the drive there it's going to start to be surreal."

Kim will have about twelve minutes on the stage to make an impression, which allows for three songs, then if he makes the finals that is then down to nine minutes. Kim is hoping he can impress the judges and his biggest fans, his family, consisting of wife Susie, daughter Hannah and son Archie.

"All the family is going with me. In a perfect world I wish I was a singer full time but it's tough to get out there.

"Luckily I have a very understanding wife, it is a juggle at times. I've got my own recording studio set up at home, so I head down there when the kids go to bed and tinker away. As far as performing, the family come along about 90% of the time, cheering me on, it's fantastic."

Kim's inspiration for his music comes from his family, and it stems from the decision a few years ago to throw in a high paying job so he could spend more time with his family and work on his music.

"I used to have a really good paying job and one day I threw my hands up and said 'this isn't for me' so I went back to being a storeman, and I'm much happier for it. I don't want all the stress, and I can now concentrate on Susie and the kids, plus my music."

Kim has released one single so far, the aptly title Man Of the House which was co-written with Country Hall of Fame singer Alan Caswell. The song is pure country, something that Kim grew up listening to and in a world with so many country genres, is one close to his heart.

"Its country all the way, I write songs about family, good times, the odd drinking song...I guess you could call it 'easy listening'

"I've said to everyone that I want to bring the 'Honky Tonk' back to country music, as I grew up listening to Merle Harrard, George Jones, Slim Dusty and John Williamson.

"I play anywhere that will have me, the country pubs around the Ipswich area work wonders, places like the Walloon Saloon for example," Kim said. "I've approached many clubs, most I'm waiting to hear back from, but I also realise there are another 30 or 40 artists on that list too."

Kim is realistic about his music career, and takes it all with a big pinch of salt.

Singer Kim Wright is of to the Gympie Muster. Cordell Richardson

"It's very hard to get played on radio and I've had a few radio announcers get back to me over time.

One of the biggest supporters is 98.9 fm. I've been emailing them for years, and never heard back, and I sent one last email...then I got a phone call from Jamie Dunn and he said 'come on in'.

"I'd love to be next big thing from Ipswich, and I think it's great we are becoming the home of Country Music in Queensland, as CMC is definitely putting us on the map for the genre. Gympie will always have the muster, and performing there is a sample of the passion that's driving me.

"One thing that everyone I've spoken to has told me that if I'm in this to make money you'll never succeed. Yes, it is hard to make a living from, but I've always had the attitude that if I make enough each week to pay the bills I'm laughing."

You can hear Kim's music at the Gympie Music Muster this weekend, or search for Kim Wright Music on facebook