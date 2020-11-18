'You idiot': Streakers invade Origin

A second major sporting event in Queensland has been interrupted by a pitch invader, with a clothed streaker pausing the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium before a man in his underpants ran onto the field with less than 10 minutes remaining.

At the AFL Grand Final at the end of October, a pair of social media comedians ran onto the ground before they were tackled and thrown out of the game.

The pair quickly went to social media to brag about the stunt, joining the infamous ranks of streakers Kinsey Wolanski, who invaded the Champions League and World Series flasher Julia Rose.

But the Origin streaker was taken down quickly with Channel 9 immediately cutting to a wide shot.

But 4BC Breakfast's executive producer Karryn Wheelans shared that the "streaker that kept his clothes on, flossed and then took the tackle by 3 security guards".

Channel 9's Paul Vautin was quick to dismiss the pitch invader.

"A streaker in clothes," Vautin said. "When you go to Suncorp, this is what you've got to contend with. Everyone talks about the crowd, the atmosphere. You've got to contend with how well Queensland play here. That's what you've got to contend with.

"Forget about the crowd. Forget about what's happening over the sidelines. Contend with what's happening on the field, because at the moment Queensland are just full of running at the moment."

Luckily for the game, the game barely skipped a beat as the NSW responded to a Queensland try after the penalty.

But after NSW kicked a penalty goal get within six at 20-14 to Queensland with seven minutes remaining, another streaker ran onto the field.

The streaker wasn't the first to interrupt an Origin decider with a naked man running on in the late stages of the 2013 Origin decider in NSW. He was later jailed for three months.

"There's another one on the field! You idiot," Paul Vautin said. "At least he's got some grundies on."

"What's going on with you Queenslanders tonight, Fatty?" Phil Gould added.

Vaultin: "Too many Fourexes, I reckon."

Gould: "You have been locked up too long up here."

Social media had a bit of fun with the interruptions.

Streakers in clothes are the worst. Kit off or stay off. #Origin — Dave Hughes (@DHughesy) November 18, 2020

Fatty Vautin using rhyming slang in commentary before adding “there’s a streaker” is peak 12th Man #origin areas — Roger Oldridge (@roger_oldridge) November 18, 2020

This Origin series I’ve come to realise the game’s been missing two things: the biff and streakers. #Origin — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 18, 2020

The game is being held in front of a world record crowd for 2020.

With 49,000 expected, and huge lines seen before the game, the attendance will pass the previous biggest crowd of 45,000 at the Bledisloe Cup match in New Zealand.

Massive queues again. Unlikely to all get in by kick off pic.twitter.com/JcH0B8PTHX — Dan Ginnane (@DanGinnane) November 18, 2020

The vocal local crowd served it up to rugby league Immortal and NSW legend Andrew Johns during a live segment on Channel 9.

When James Bracey threw to Johns at the broadcast desk with Queensland legend Cameron Smith, Johns appeared to lose his composure briefly after being heckled.

"Oh, yes, there's some nasty words being said," Johns said. "It's not to Cameron, I think it's to me."

