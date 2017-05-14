The world has changed since the 70s

ACCORDING to any opinion poll, the constant diatribe from the right-wing extremists regarding Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act is as interesting to normal Australians as watching paint dry.

In simple terms, most people don't care, because they don't feel the need to publicly engage in race-hate speech against other Australians.

Section C of the RDA does not limit free speech, it does however limit race-hate speech. Section D and the Australian Constitution guarantee free speech along with freedom of religion and good luck changing that.

Not only is the face of Australia changing but the whole world is changing - 2017 is vastly different from 1970; it's difficult at times to accept this but no amount of bleating from rank opportunists like Pauline Hanson is going to stop it.

So deal with it and let's not make unnecessary enemies of those who are not a threat, and in many cases are actually assisting our security forces to identify and deal with those who are.

KEITH DUNCAN

Pimlico